Stay current on news from Wisconsin’s innovation community with these recent headlines:

—Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) said it’s considering selling its Power Solutions business, or spinning it out into a separate company. JCI said the corporate division, which sells car batteries and other auto parts, had total revenues of $7.3 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. JCI, which was founded in Wisconsin over a century go but is now headquartered in Cork, Ireland, said it also plans to strengthen and invest in its core buildings technology division. That side of the company focuses on systems for controlling the temperature of buildings and monitoring threats such as fire and intruders.

—Dohmen Company, a Milwaukee-based conglomerate of healthcare businesses, created the first benefit corporation in Wisconsin. In November, the state passed legislation allowing Wisconsin-based companies to be structured as benefit corporations, which are for-profit entities whose organizing documents require the businesses to provide returns to shareholders, employees, and society at large. Dohmen said its newest entity, Dohmen Constellations, will invest in a portfolio of businesses that seek to “create a social return on investment while also being self-sustainable.” The conglomerate cited racial and socioeconomic divisions in the Milwaukee area as a reason for launching Dohmen Constellations.

—Ochsner Health System, a network of hospitals and clinics based in the New Orleans area, said it has been using a machine learning platform developed by Verona-based Epic Systems that’s designed to help clinicians intervene more rapidly when a patient’s health is deteriorating. Ochsner has used Epic’s patient records management software since 2011, but only recently started using predictive software models developed by the company, which are powered by Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure cloud computing service.

—Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin said its patients are now able to use a free online symptom checker developed by Buoy Health, a Boston-based startup. Buoy’s software combs through thousands of clinical research papers in order to suggest diagnoses based on information users enter about themselves and their symptoms.

—PerBlue, a Madison-based mobile game studio, announced the title and other details of a game it’s co-developing with Disney (NYSE: DIS). The role-playing game is called “Disney Heroes: Battle Mode,” and features characters from Disney films such as “The Incredibles,” “Wreck-it Ralph,” and “Zootopia.” A preview of the game in Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store does not say when it will be available for download.

—Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) made an equity investment—the size of which it did not disclose—in Alta Motors, a Brisbane, CA, company developing electric motor technology. Like Harley, Alta sells a line of fully built motorcycles, though Alta’s models are all powered by electric motors. The companies said they are seeking to lure riders who are attracted to the ease of an electric motorcycle with no gears or clutch. Harley said earlier this year that it plans to launch its first electric motorcycle by mid-2019.

—In related news, Dan Ludois, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, co-authored an article on the website of the school’s technology transfer office about modern development of electric motors. Ludois, who is the co-founder of C-Motive Technologies, a Madison-based startup seeking to commercialize electric motor technology, writes that engineers at C-Motive and other organizations are “trying to leverage old manufacturing techniques with a high-tech twist.”

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

