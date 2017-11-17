ImageMoverMD Installs New Leadership Team Aimed at Boosting Sales

ImageMoverMD, a Madison, WI-based startup whose products include software allowing healthcare providers and patients to securely transmit photos and videos taken with their smartphones, has recently made a series of leadership changes in a bid to ramp up the company’s revenues, executives say.

K. Thomas Pickard, whom ImageMoverMD brought on as CEO in 2015, says he left the company in September. Darcey Nett joined ImageMoverMD as president earlier that month, shortly before Pickard’s last day at the company, she says.

In October, the startup made two more key hires, bringing on Gaby Frazer as chief operating officer and Laura Brown as director of clinical sales and partnerships.

The three new hires make up ImageMoverMD’s leadership team, along with vice president of sales Shane Ramsey and co-founder and chief technology officer Richard Bruce, Nett says. No one currently holds the title of CEO, she says.

Bruce and Gary Wendt, both radiologists at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, aka UW Health, co-founded ImageMoverMD in 2013.

Clinicians and patients can use the company’s software to securely share pictures and videos they’ve captured using their own smartphones, and merge them into patients’ electronic health records. The startup’s product line also includes ImageMover Media, a software program that enables users to upload images from CDs, DVDs, and other solid-state storage devices.

ImageMoverMD has licensed its digital tools to several hospitals, though the only two customers the company has named publicly are UW Health and the Marshfield Clinic, based in Marshfield, WI.

The startup sells its white-label software through partner resellers such as IBM Watson Health (NYSE: IBM). Those arrangements helped pave the way for ImageMoverMD to initiate conversations with hospitals outside the U.S. about potentially licensing its tools, Bruce told Xconomy in September.

Nett says one focus of her company in 2018 will be “growing the business,” which is part of the reason ImageMoverMD’s co-founders and board of directors “brought in kind of a sales-focused type of leadership team.”

In 2012, Nett founded the Madison, WI, franchise of Always Best Care, an organization that helps place seniors in assisted living facilities and provides in-home care for them. She says she ran the local business for three years, growing it to 50 employees. She then joined the Marietta, GA-based biopharmaceutical company MiMedx (NASDAQ: MDXG) as a senior account executive, a position she held until ImageMoverMD hired her.

“I was envisioning healthcare software being my next [career] stop,” Nett says.

Frazer joined ImageMoverMD after working for nearly 13 years at Verona, WI-based Epic Systems, one of the country’s leading vendors of electronic health records software. At Epic, she helped install the company’s products at hospitals and clinics across the U.S., and says she also worked on the team at Epic that demonstrates its software to prospective customers.

Brown, a licensed physician assistant (PA), says she’s been based in the Madison area for about a dozen years. She worked at UnityPoint Health-Meriter as both a vascular surgery PA and a certified wound care specialist. She says that during her time as a clinician, she came to appreciate “the need for imaging in a patient’s medical record.”

“Since the electronic health record has come into our lives, it has created so much extra stress,” Brown says. “It’s nice to become part of something that you can go to a provider or their ancillary staff and offer something that’s actually going to make them smile.”

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

