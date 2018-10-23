San Antonio—A San Antonio tech startup that sells Internet-connected tags and other tools to monitor the health and whereabouts of herds of animals has raised $5 million in a new round of funding, according to a securities filing.

HerdX says that farmers will be able to use the data gathered from the Internet-connected devices to more easily sell the livestock (particularly cows, it seems) to grocery stores or butchers whose customers may be interested in knowing where and how their dinner was raised, according to the company’s website.

“That’s the ultimate goal for us, to provide a source-verified, and very well-raised animal,” says HerdX CEO Ronald Hicks in a promotional video on the company’s website.

The company also sells specialized water Hicks says aims to boost a cow’s immune system, and reduces the need for antibiotics, according to the company’s website.

HerdX also plans to give farmers who use its system an interface that lets it monitor every cow individually, keeping track of whether it is healthy or if there appears to be health or other problems developing, according to the video. The company says it is collaborating with Centennial, CO-based Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), a consultant and seller of electronic components and computers, on everything from product development to manufacturing to working in IoT.

A representative from HerdX declined to comment when reached by phone. The company raised a $2 million funding round in 2016 and another $250,000 in 2011, according to securities filings.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

Trending on Xconomy