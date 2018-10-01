Austin—Spanning Cloud Apps, a software data backup service, has been sold to Kaseya, a Dublin-based IT infrastructure management company. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Austin, TX-based Spanning was sold by New York private equity firm Insight Venture Partners, which acquired the cloud backup and recovery company from Dell EMC in April 2017. Founded in 2010, Spanning backs up data for more than 10,000 customers on cloud-based services such as G Suite, Salesforce, and Microsoft Office 365, according to a news release from Kaseya. EMC acquired Spanning in 2014, and Round Rock, TX-based Dell acquired EMC for $67 billion in late 2015.

Spanning will remain in Austin as an independent business unit that operates under Kaseya, according to the news release. All of Spanning’s employees were offered positions with Kaseya, according to a spokesperson.

Kaseya makes a platform for managed service providers and companies’ internal IT departments that helps them manage, secure, and back up their IT infrastructure, the company says. Kaseya specifically points to the opportunity that Spanning’s software provides for backing up work on Microsoft Office 365, which “continues a position of dominance” in the productivity and business process segment, Kaseya says.

Spanning’s backup and recovery tools are particularly important for software-as-a-service products both because of data breaches and losses—Facebook announced on Friday that a hack targeting a vulnerability in its code put 50 million users’ data at risk—but also because of compliance rules, such as the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe, Spanning says.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

