San Antonio—Software-as-a-service business Filestack is acquiring one of its customers, Tint, which makes software that aggregates social media posts and other online content for large corporations and organizations to use in marketing.

Tint is based in San Francisco, and has an application programming interface (API) that lets a brand or business display content, which has been created by people who use that brand’s products or services. That content can be displayed on a company’s websites, mobile apps, or signs that display digital content, Filestack says. Filestack says Tint has worked with organizations such as the United Nations, Krispy Kreme, Nestle, Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

Embedding a gallery of social media posts—or user-generated content, as some marketers call it— that show people using or appreciating a particular brand starts at $500, and an entire campaign starts at $1,000, Tint says on its website. Tint’s API provides a constant stream of usable content for a marketer, says Filestack head of product Sundip Patel.

Filestack isn’t disclosing how much it paid for Tint. The acquired company’s founding team is staying on with Filestack, according to a spokesman, who declined to reveal Tint’s headcount. Tint, which launched in 2013, raised a total of $350,000 in outside funding, the spokesman says.

Filestack is owned by San Antonio-based Scaleworks, an investment firm that acquires SaaS companies generating revenue and tries to help them grow more quickly—in some cases, through acquisitions. Filestack sells software that aims to make uploading photos and other content to applications easier and more reliable. Tint had been a Filestack customer, and uses Filestack’s API to make its core tasks and processes more efficient and scalable, Patel says.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

