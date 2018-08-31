San Antonio—Assembla, a company that San Antonio investment firm Scaleworks acquired in 2016, has bought Belgium-based startup MyGet for an undisclosed price.

MyGet offers a service that helps automate a process in software development known as package management. The company sells its service to thousands of customers globally, including Johnson Controls, Microsoft, and BMW, according to Assembla. (Package management automates the process of software installation, removal, updates, and other work, according to online education service Coursera.)

San Antonio-based Assembla, meanwhile, sells a service that helps developers access the code they use to build software, which is often stored in repository managers, such as Git, Perforce, and NextGen SVN, Assembla says. Assembla allows developers, who sometimes use multiple repositories, to access and manage their source code from one cloud-based platform and also provides security, the company says on its website.

Assembla’s interest in MyGet stems from the startup’s ability to provide additional security for the early part of the development process, Assembla says in a blog post announcing the deal. Packages of code used in building new products are often downloaded from the Internet, and MyGet provides vulnerability scanning, governance, and auditing, Assembla says.

MyGet was founded in 2011 by Maarten Balliauw and Xavier Decoster, who are not staying with Assembla. Assembla was founded in Boston in 2006.

Scaleworks is an investment firm that buys software-as-a-service companies that are generating revenue and works to grow their businesses. Another Scaleworks company, Earth Class Mail, recently announced the acquisition of Durham, NC-based receipt digitizer Shoeboxed for an undisclosed price.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

Trending on Xconomy