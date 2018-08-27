San Antonio’s Spinal Stabilization Technologies Snags $11M Funding

Xconomy Texas —

San Antonio—Spinal Stabilization Technologies, a company developing a medical device for degenerating spinal cord discs, has added almost $11.2 million in new financing, according to a securities filing.

Founded in 2010, San Antonio-based SST is developing a lumbar implant that can replace the nucleus of a deteriorating spinal disc. People’s discs deteriorate as they age, in part because of our slowing cellular metabolism and also because of the loss of fluid from the nucleus, which can cause severe pain, SST says.

SST aims to replace the nucleus with a silicon, off-the-shelf device it calls the PerQdisc through a surgical procedure, according to the company’s website. SST hasn’t received approval for it’s experimental device in the U.S., and is currently working on a small clinical study, according to an informational video.

Many other technologies have been used to treat the condition, such as therapeutics, spinal fusion, and other experimental treatments. SST believes its device’s ability to replace the nucleus in a minimally invasive way, among other factors, differentiates it, according to another promotional video on the company’s website.

SST added $10.5 million in funding in 2016, according to a securities filing. The company also has offices in Dublin. The company’s CEO has not responded to an e-mailed request for comment.