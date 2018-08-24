Get Physical: Houston’s Kanthaka Offers Personal Trainers in an Hour

Get Physical: Houston’s Kanthaka Offers Personal Trainers in an Hour
Angela Shah

August 24th, 2018

Xconomy Texas — 

Houston—The excuses can come easy when it comes to exercising regularly. Kanthaka founder and CEO Sylvie Kampshoff wants to eliminate one of the most common: people can’t commit to a schedule.

Kanthaka is an Uber-style service for finding personal trainers: users can book a session (nearly) on-demand, giving just one hour of notice. The app was born from Kampshoff’s own experience as a corporate attorney with a hectic work schedule. A regular weekly appointment with a trainer at a local gym went unused. “Fitness was super-important to me, but I couldn’t get my workouts in,” she says.

On Kanthaka—named for Buddha’s horse—users choose between a single session or a monthly package, pick a location (home, a park, a work gym), and set a date and time and a trainer. Single sessions range from $39.99 for 30 minutes to $59.99 for an hour. Kampshoff says her average customer spends about $600 a month for two and a half sessions a week.

Trainers are paid through the app, and only after they have completed a workout report. (Trainers are required to pass a complete background check, sit for a personal interview, and have provided proof of their insurance and certifications.) “We check for sex offenders, DUI, assault,” Kampshoff says. “Safety is very important to me.”

Health and wellness are huge categories for tech, from medical devices being developed to improve care in clinics and hospitals to time-telling wearables through which users can track heart rate, steps, and other metrics. In June, New York-based Aaptiv, which developed an app that provides music-based fitness training on demand, raised $22 million, bringing the total funding for the two-year-old company to $52 million. A notable Aaptiv investor is Millennium Technology Value Partners (previous investments: Spotify, Facebook, and Alibaba), and the Amazon Alexa Fund and Disney have signed … Next Page »

Single PageCurrently on Page: 1 2

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Bruce Bigelow

    Bruce Bigelow

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid Stevenson

    Sarah Stevenson

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.