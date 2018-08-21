There has been a flurry of funding announcements from Austin startups. Here are some notable ones:

—Caringo, a startup that makes software that can provide customers the ability to manage, organize, and search extremely large amounts of data, has raised nearly $3.4 million in new funding, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company last raised $8.8 million in funding in 2016 from investors such as New Science Ventures and Advantage Capital.

—Multicoin Capital, a long-range cryptofund, has raised a $12.8 million fund, according to documents filed with the SEC. The Multicoin Opportunities Fund I, appears to be Multicoin’s third; the firm reported two other funds in March—a $25 million fund in March called Multicoin Concentrated Fund I and a $5.1 million vehicle called Multicoin Diversified Fund I, according to Austin Inno. The fund, which is led by co-founders Kyle Samani and Tushar Jain, has plans to raise $250 million.

—Infinite.io, a data storage startup, has raised $3 million, according to a filing with the SEC. Infinite.io’s co-founder and CEO spoke to Xconomy’s National Correspondent David Holley in 2015, describing how the company’s software moves data that isn’t actively used to the cloud, while making it look and act as if it’s still stored on the local storage system in case the user needs to access that data for some reason. Read more of that interview here.

—ListingSpark, a real estate tech startup, announced it has raised $2 million from Silverton Partners. The Series A funding will be used to expand into additional geographic markets, make hires, and develop its affiliated title company startup, Spark Title. The five-year-old startup says it provides home sellers with agent support without having to pay traditional commissions. ListingSpark says its customers pay “dollars a day” to access tools typically the purview of real estate agents, such as multiple listing service (MLS) and market analyses.

—Prism FM, which makes talent and event management software, has raised $1 million in funding, according to a filing with the SEC. Austin Inno points out that while regulatory documents don’t detail the startup’s investors, Silverton Partners’ Kip McClanahan is listed as one of the company’s directors.

—The Ballmer Group, co-founded by former Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer and wife Connie Ballmer, has made a five-year, $59 million investment into Social Solutions. The startup makes case management software for nonprofits and government agencies. “Social service organizations can often be 20 years behind the private sector in the availability and use of data and technology, and so in order to help nonprofits and the families they serve, we want to support leaders in this field like Social Solutions,” Connie Ballmer said in the prepared statement.

