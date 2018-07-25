VelicityTX, EPIcenter Complete First San Antonio Pre-Incubator Group

Xconomy Texas —

San Antonio—A “pre-incubator” program launched earlier this year by two organizations seeking to stimulate startup activity in San Antonio has graduated its first group of companies.

The program aims to help the early stage businesses test out the viability of their ideas for new products and services, and determine whether they should proceed with, pivot from, or ditch their current business. The program lasted for eight weeks and is operated by the startup-focused organization VelocityTX and EPIcenter, which promotes renewables and the “new energy” sector.

The graduates of the program can apply to VelocityTX’s incubator, known as the Global Accelerator Program, or +3, the group said in May. None of these companies applied to the incubator because they’re still at the ideation stage, according to a VelocityTX spokesperson.

One of the graduates, VertiPro, is developing a mobile app that uses augmented reality to treat patients with vertigo. Founded in 2017, the company is trying to build software that would let a physician treat a patient suffering from Vertigo. The second company, Cloud 9 Lives, has developed an online marketplace for handmade pet supplies and gifts. Finally, Imagine Books and Records runs a music venue for local artists, and also sells books and records.

The pre-incubator is now starting a second program with four companies.

VelocityTX unveiled itself in late 2017 as a superhub for startups. Founded by bioscience and tech economic development group Texas Research & Technology Foundation, VelocityTX runs startup programs, is building a large innovation center, and provides other resources to tech and life science companies in San Antonio.

EPIcenter is a think tank, incubator, and exhibit space that advocates for innovation in clean energy. It hosts conferences, develops new companies and ideas, and pushes for research and development in the energy sector.