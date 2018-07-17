Drug Developer Kiromic Decides Against Move to San Antonio for Cash

Xconomy Texas —

San Antonio—The board of directors for Houston-based immunotherapy biotech Kiromic has decided against taking a $200,000 investment from San Antonio-based economic development group, which would have required the company to relocate to San Antonio.

The company still plans to have a presence in San Antonio, including leasing commercial space, according to Ed Davis, the executive director of the San Antonio Economic Development Corporation, which was seeking $200,000 worth of preferred equity in Kiromic’s Series A round of funding. Kiromic has artificial intelligence software that it’s using to develop two experimental cancer immunotherapies. The company is trying to raise a $12 million Series A financing round to use toward operations and early clinical trials, president Scott Dahlbeck told Xconomy in May.

Kiromic would have needed to stay in San Antonio for five years and create as many as 20 jobs, if it had agreed to the terms of the deal. Davis deferred further comment to Dahlbeck, who hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

The biotech was founded in 2012 and is aiming to train T-cells in the immune system to attack and destroy cancer by using a process that encourages greater dendritic cell activity to direct the T-Cells after specific cancer cell targets. Kiromic finds those targets, which are genes or proteins, using software it calls Kiromic Artificial Intelligence, or K.A.I. (You can read more details about the experimental process here.)

Kiromic is currently running four combined Phase 1 and 2 trials for its lead drug, an injectible treatment called BSK01, which some of the potential Series A round will pay for, Dahlbeck said in May. All of the clinical trials have a presence in San Antonio.