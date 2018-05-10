Austin—NarrativeDx, a startup whose software helps hospitals analyze patient feedback to improve or prevent problems related to their experiences, has added about $1.1 million in an equity financing, according to a federal securities filing.

The Austin, TX-based company says it uses natural language processing and machine learning software to collect and analyze patient feedback about their hospital visit, both information given directly to the hospital and through other sources, such as online reviews, social media, hospital surveys, and grievance letters. NarrativeDx says its dashboard will automatically highlight specific ways the hospital can improve.

The company was founded in 2013 by Kyle Robertson, a lawyer and computer engineer, and Senem Guney, who has a doctorate in organizational communication and technology. NarrativeDx landed a Series A round of funding a year ago, which was led by LiveOak Venture Partners, Cultivation Capital, and HealthX Ventures. Though the amount wasn’t announced publicly, the company raised about $3.7 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silverton Partners and Floodgate have also invested in the company, according to Robertson’s LinkedIn profile.

NarrativeDx’s customers include San Mateo Medical Center in California and Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Health in New York, according to quotes on the company’s website.

Robertson and Guney haven’t responded for a request for comment.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

