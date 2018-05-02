Let’s catch up with innovation news from around the state.

—Plano, TX-based Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) has purchased Sage Data Security, a Portland, ME-based cybersecurity firm, according to a press release. Tyler makes public sector-related information management software, and the company says it has more than 15,000 local governments as customers. A few weeks ago, the Texas company announced that it acquired Socrata, a Seattle-based maker of software that helps governments shift data online. Socrata’s customers include the Michigan State Budget Office and the Utah Department of Transportation. Terms for the deals were not disclosed.

—Joshua Stanley, most recently a vice president of finance at Austin, TX-based software firm Magnitude Software, has joined EverlyWell as CFO, according to a press release. Everlywell is also based in Austin, and had developed home-testing kits for what it calls “health and wellness.” Customers provide urine, blood, or saliva samples to be used in at-home assays that check hormone levels, blood sugar, cholesterol, and and other biological metrics. EverlyWell says it now has 50,000 paying customers around the country and had $6 million in sales last year.

—Austin Inno has an interesting story with interviews from Brian Tochman and Salen Churi, who are founders of Trust Ventures, which is partnered with Koch Industries. The venture fund will work with the public sector portion of Koch Industries, run by billionaire and Republican mega-donors Charles and David Koch, to help startups with innovative technologies that will challenge existing government policy and regulations, according to a Fortune article in January. Churi and Tochman are both members of the new leadership organization of the Koch Seminar network, where 550 of the Koch network’s largest donors convened in Indian Wells, CA, for the group’s annual meeting.

