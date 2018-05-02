Austin—A two-year-old tech startup that helps businesses manage their subscriptions to software-as-a-service applications has sold to software and security manager Flexera. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Austin, TX-based MetaSaaS helps companies track the use of software-as-a-service, or SaaS, programs, and offers them help determining whether to stay subscribed based on how customers interact or respond to the apps, according to Flexera. The prevalence of SaaS programs used by businesses has been increasing at businesses—everything from Salesforce to Slack—and Itasca, IL-based Flexera says MetaSaaS will help it “rein in spending on more than 32,000 SaaS applications.”

Flexera offers other similar services for managing IT assets and overall cloud and software security. The company is changing MetaSaaS’s name to Flexera SaaS Manager.

MetaSaaS was founded in 2016 and received a $1.5 million seed round of funding led by Mark Cuban. Barracuda Networks and Brett Hurt, founder of Austin-based businesses data.world and Bazaarvoice, also participated.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

Trending on Xconomy