San Antonio—Easy Expunctions, a Texas startup that moved its business for expunging criminal records to San Antonio from Austin in 2016, has won a local startup pitch competition hosted by Capital Factory and Geekdom and, along with it, a $100,000 investment.

Easy Expunctions beat out five other San Antonio tech companies Tuesday for the 1 percent investment from Capital Factory, and also earned itself a spot in Capital Factory’s accelerator program in Austin. (More below on the other companies that pitched.) The event was held at co-working space Geekdom.

The pitch competition was part of a series of similar investment events that Capital Factory has previously held, including contests focused on diversity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. Capital Factory has been expanding its presence throughout Texas in hopes of bolstering the state startup economy, including in San Antonio, where there is a growing tech scene. More than 100 companies applied for the San Antonio competition, according to the Rivard Report.

Founded in 2015, Easy Expunctions offers an automated method of removing criminal records from official databases if they’re eligible to be expunged, a process that might otherwise involve expensive legal fees, the company says. Easy Expunctions charges between $249 and $499 to use its software.

Easy Expunctions received a grant in 2016, worth $100,000, from the city of San Antonio to build its business there, with requirements of creating as many as 50 full-time jobs. There was no time requirement set in the city council’s meeting minutes.

The other companies that pitched Tuesday were:

—MedSpoke, a software startup that streamlines the listing and verification of a physician’s experience, qualifications, and practice history.

—Cityflag, a social media-meets-government startup that lets citizens communicate with government agencies.

—Dearduck, which aims to help businesses connect to customers and their networks through online quizzes.

—Neuscience, a science tech startup focused on data in cancer cell images, according to Rivard Report.

—Elumicor, which aims to help companies analyze and protect data.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

