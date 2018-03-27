Let’s catch up with the latest innovation news from Xconomy Texas.

—Pivotal Software, a cloud computing company majority-owned by Dell Computer, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday to go public. The company set $100 million as a placeholder target for the IPO. According to a document filed with federal securities regulators, Pivotal reported $509.4 million in revenue and $163.5 million in net losses for the fiscal year ended Feb. 28.

—Nadia Morris, who has headed AT&T’s Foundry for Connected Health at the Texas Medical Center for the last two years, is leaving Houston for Atlanta. She will be joining Delta Airlines’ innovation skunkworks, which is called the Delta Hangar. Morris will be lead innovation engineer for the Hangar, which lists projects using biometrics to improve the bag drop and check-in processes, and letting passengers order in-flight meals via txt message.

—Watershed Idea Foundry, a biomedical incubator and accelerator based in San Antonio, has opened manufacturing and research and development facilities in Carlsbad, CA, and El Paso, TX. The organization said in a news release that it plans to use its new 4,000-square-foot Carlsbad manufacturing space to help entrepreneurs and manufacturers develop medical devices and other products. Meanwhile, the company is working with the University of Texas at El Paso to provide research and development and training programs at the university’s W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation, according to Watershed. The organization was founded in 2016 and offers startups services that range from proof-of-concept testing to prototype manufacturing. Some entrepreneurs that work with Watershed give up equity stakes in their companies in exchange for the services the organization provides.

—MassChallenge Texas, which is based in Austin, named 84 startups to its first cohort. More than 520 startups applied to

