Austin—SKU, a retail and consumer packaged goods-focused accelerator, launched its latest class of startups on Tuesday.

SKU was founded as Incubation Station in 2012 by Austin entrepreneur Shari Wynne, who told me in 2014 that the accelerator invests $8,000 into participating companies and also invests $4,000 for each company into an AngelList fund. In exchange, startups with more than $1 million in sales give up an equity stake of 4 percent, while those with sales under that threshold give 8 percent of the companies’ shares to the accelerator.

SKU’s mentors include: Clayton Christopher, founder of Deep Eddy Vodka; Robyn Metcalfe, director of Food+City; and Scott Jensen, co-founder and CEO of Rhythm Superfoods.

Here is the list of SKU’s latest startups:

—Hazienda Mezcal is making a line of “super premium” mezcals from southern Mexico.

—Meridian Hive makes mead (also known as honey wine) available bottled, canned, and on draft.

—Pure Spoon makes a nutrient packed, cold-compressed baby food.

—Guiltless Goodies features low-carb, keto- and paleo-friendly cookies and donuts that are free of gluten, grain, dairy, soy, yeast, and preservatives..

—Sway Water is marketing a line of still and sparkling waters made with fruit.

—Mosie Baby features its Mosie Insemination Syringe, which it says is made by women for women to use at home.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

