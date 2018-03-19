CytoBioScience Raises $1.5M for “Intended Merger,” Document Says

Xconomy Texas

San Antonio — CytoBioScience, a bioscience company that canceled plans to merge with a publicly traded business last year, may have new merger plans.

The San Antonio-based business raised a $1.53 million equity round of funding, according to a document filed with the SEC, which states that the funds are being raised in connection with an intended merger. The filing didn’t reveal any additional details and CytoBioScience hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Founded in Germany, CytoBioScience moved to San Antonio in 2015. It sells a device, the CytoPatch, for screening the safety and efficacy of drug formulations. The base CytoPatch unit sells for $175,000, and CytoBioScience also sells accessories, including microchips, buffers, solutions, cells, and specific types of shipping containers, to researchers on a recurring basis, CEO Jim Garvin told Xconomy last year.

CytoBioScience announced plans to merge with Eagan, MN-based Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIPT) in August of last year but called off the merger in November, in favor of launching a joint venture focused on personalized research services. Precision, previously known as Skyline Medical, simultaneously announced a second joint venture with another precision diagnostic contract research organization, Pittsburgh-based Helomics.

The name change to Precision in January was related to the company’s interest in focusing its work on precision medicine and drug discovery—seemingly in line with its two joint ventures. Garvin said in a news release in November that the Helomics products will complement CytoBioScience’s work with Skyline, but didn’t provide additional details about how or why.

Precision has acquired a 25 percent stake in Helomics and hasn’t disclosed whether it owns any of CytoBioScience. Precision said it plans to continue selling its flagship product, which automatically collects and disposes of potentially hazardous bodily fluids produced during and after surgery.