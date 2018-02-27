San Antonio Tech Seizing the Momentum: The Photos

David Holley

February 27th, 2018

A crowd of innovators, entrepreneurs, executives, and others looking for insights into San Antonio tech piled into Pearl Stable last week for "San Antonio Tech: Seizing the Momentum."

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Lorenzo Gomez (left) and Graham Weston discuss Rackspace, Geekdom, and entrepreneurship.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff (center) joined the discussion.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

A group of cyber experts speak about trends in the industry. From left to right: Chris Gerritz, Infocyte; Jacob Stauffer, Coherent Cyber; Bret Piatt, Jungle Disk; and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

San Antonio Tech: Seizing the Momentum was held at the Pearl Stable.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Aside from great speakers, the event offered equally good networking.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Each panel discussion or speaker offered time for the audience to engage with questions.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

The Pearl Stable offered a perfect environment for discussing innovation in technology.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

VC funding is tough to come by anywhere, but a panel of experts said it can be particularly hard in San Antonio. From left to right: Michael Girdley, Geekdom Fund; Chris Burney, Alamo Angels; Claire England, CTAN; and Cat Dizon, Active Capital.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Panelists talked with attendees after their presentations.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

A group of experienced entrepreneurs discussed finding talent on a panel moderated by Xconomy's David Holley (far right). From left: Jorge Varela, VelocityTX; Pat Matthews, Active Capital; David Meredith, Rackspace.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Xconomy's founder, CEO, and editor-in-chief, Bob Buderi, gave opening remarks.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

A group of executives talk near a booth for event sponsor Port San Antonio.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Manoj Saxena, a founding general partner of The Entrepreneurs' Fund and the chairman of two Austin A.I. companies, gave the first keynote speech.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

We hope many fruitful connections are made during our events.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

A group of executives from energy, healthcare, and wearable tech speak on a panel moderated by Port San Antonio's Jim Perschbach (far right). From left: Jon Larson, Medspoke; Jerry Wilmink, WiseWear; Pratap Khanwilkar, InCube Labs; Kimberly Britton, EPIcenter.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

The audience soaks in everything they can.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

David Meredith, Rackspace's chief operations and product officer, speaks about the company's transformation and sale to private equity.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Graham Weston, the former CEO and chairman of Rackspace, capped the day by speaking about his experience building up San Antonio's startup culture, with Lorenzo Gomez.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Audience members made sure to not let the panelists off easy.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

Discussions about tech, healthcare, and beyond.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (right) discusses cybersecurity with Jungle Disk CEO Bret Piatt.

Photo by: Aiessa Ammeter

San Antonio—It hasn’t been easy for San Antonio to stand out among tech capitals like San Francisco, New York, Boston, or even Austin, its smaller neighbor to the north.

For years, the Alamo city has had deep expertise in areas such cybersecurity, cloud computing, healthcare, and energy—but getting national recognition for that work has been another story. A startup culture that has been brewing in recent years appears to be changing things. That momentum was central to the discussion at Xconomy’s first public event in San Antonio last week, “San Antonio Tech: Seizing the Momentum.”

It was a half-day forum with a star-studded lineup of speakers, such as U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, who moderated a panel of some of San Antonio’s top cybersecurity minds on what there is to be wary of in this new digital world (in short: a lot). Manoj Saxena, a founding general partner of The Entrepreneurs’ Fund and the chairman of two Austin-based artificial intelligence companies, gave the packed audience insights into the rapidly shifting field of A.I. and his personal perspectives on entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, Rackspace chief operations and product officer David Meredith discussed the way the company has transitioned its business model to meet the demands of the shifting cloud computing sector.

Speakers in panels on entrepreneurship, venture capital, and emerging sectors shared insights into accessing capital, developing young business talent, and bringing more creative startups to San Antonio. Graham Weston and Lorenzo Gomez, two entrepreneurs who helped Geekdom and the 80/20 Foundation succeed in the city, capped the event by discussing their relationship as entrepreneurs and the future of the San Antonio tech scene.

Special thanks to our platinum sponsor, Port San Antonio, for making this event possible.

It was a day not to miss—but don’t fret if you did. Check out the slideshow above to get a glimpse of the action (thanks to Aiessa Ammeter for the photos), keep an eye out for future San Antonio events, and stay tuned to Xconomy’s coverage of Texas innovation.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com

