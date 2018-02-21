EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

ImmunoMet Therapeutics Appoints Vincent O’Neill Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

February 21st, 2018

Xconomy Texas — 

Vincent O’Neill has been named chief medical officer of cancer drug developer ImmunoMet Therapeutics. O’Neill, a medical oncologist, most recently worked at Mirna Therapeutics where he was chief medical officer. His experience also includes positions at Genentech, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), and Exosome Diagnostics. In a separate executive move, ImmunoMet appointed Allan Shaw to serve as chief financial officer. He was most recently CFO of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX). ImmunoMet, which is based in the JLABS incubator in Houston, has advanced its lead drug IM156 into early-stage clinical studies as a potential treatment for drug-resistant cancers.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.