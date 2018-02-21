ImmunoMet Therapeutics Appoints Vincent O’Neill Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Texas —

Vincent O’Neill has been named chief medical officer of cancer drug developer ImmunoMet Therapeutics. O’Neill, a medical oncologist, most recently worked at Mirna Therapeutics where he was chief medical officer. His experience also includes positions at Genentech, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), and Exosome Diagnostics. In a separate executive move, ImmunoMet appointed Allan Shaw to serve as chief financial officer. He was most recently CFO of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX). ImmunoMet, which is based in the JLABS incubator in Houston, has advanced its lead drug IM156 into early-stage clinical studies as a potential treatment for drug-resistant cancers.