Genentech’s Grossman Named Bellicum Pharma Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Texas —

William Grossman has been appointed chief medical officer of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM). Grossman comes to the Houston biotech company from Genentech, where he was group medical director, cancer immunotherapy. Bellicum develops immunotherapies for cancers and blood disorders. In January, the company disclosed that the FDA halted a clinical trial testing its lead drug, BPX-501, after three patients in the study developed brain injuries.