OncoResponse Names Singal Chief Scientific Officer, Puri VP of R&D

Xconomy Texas —

OncoResponse has named Anil Singhal chief scientific officer of the Houston-based cancer drug developer. He comes to the company from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where he was vice president, early oncology development. OncoResponse has also appointed Kamal Puri vice president of research and development. Puri was most recently director, immunology & inflammation, at Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). OncoResponse is preparing to start clinical trials testing its lead antibody drug, ONCR-201.