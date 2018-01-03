Wasn’t one of your New Year’s resolutions to save a little more money this year? Don’t give up now—buy your ticket to Xconomy’s San Antonio Tech: Seizing the Momentum today and save $130. This half-day forum will be taking place on Feb. 20 at the Peal Stable, and it’ll sure be something you do not want to miss.

Through keynotes, panel discussions, and Q&A we’ll explore how the region can become a world-class technology hub, as well as the region’s top high-tech trends, players, and companies.

Speakers include:

—David Meredith, COO, Rackspace

—Manoj Saxena, Founder, Entrepreneurs Fund; Former GM, IBM Watson

—Bret Piatt, President, CEO & Board of Directors, Jungle Disk

—Teresa Evans, Partner, RealCo; Associate Director, San Antonio Angel Network

—Michael Girdley, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Geekdom Fund; Founder, Codeup

—Jacob Stauffer, CISSP, Vice President of Operations, Coherent Cyber

—Pat Matthews, Founder & Managing Director, Active Capital

—Jorge Varela, CEO, VelocityTX; EVP, Texas Research & Technology Foundation

Act now and save $130 on regular registration with our Super Saver rate. We’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts on the future of San Antonio tech. See you then!

