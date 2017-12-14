Register for “San Antonio Tech—Seizing the Momentum” on February 20

San Antonio—In a state like Texas, where every major city has its own horde of tech startups, it can be hard to make your digital mark.

That has been more true in San Antonio than anywhere else in the Lone Star State, as the city has been trying—and increasingly succeeding in its efforts—to show the rest of the country that its burgeoning cybersecurity industry and more established cloud computing sector can compete with Austin, San Francisco, and other better-known tech hubs.

On February 20, Xconomy is organizing our first public event in San Antonio to explore the city’s technology industry—where it has been, where it is going, and how it will get there. It’s all happening at the Pearl Stable in the city’s beautifully renovated Pearl District. Through panels, keynote speeches, and fireside chats, we’ll discuss future growth and impact in areas from cloud computing to cybersecurity, healthtech, and beyond.

Confirmed speakers include:

—David Meredith, COO of Rackspace

—Manoj Saxena, founder of the Entrepreneurs Fund and the former GM of IBM Watson

—Michael Girdley, co-founder & managing director of Geekdom Fund; founder of Codeup

—Pat Matthews, founder & managing director of Active Capital

—Bret Piatt, president and CEO of Jungle Disk

We'll have more details to share soon

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

