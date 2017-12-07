EXOME

StemBioSys Continues Expanding Distribution, Adding Western Europe

David Holley

December 7th, 2017

Xconomy Texas — 

San Antonio — StemBioSys, a life sciences company with a system for growing stem cells, has made a deal to have its products distributed in the United Kingdom and Western Europe.

The deal is with Caltag Medsystems, a life science distributor that already sells similar products in those markets, according to StemBioSys CEO Bob Hutchens. The San Antonio company had previously only had its products distributed in Sweden and Denmark by Cellaviva, a Swedish stem cell bank. Hutchens says StemBioSys is in discussions about the company’s future with Cellaviva.

Europe is one of the larger markets in which StemBioSys has a distribution deal, behind the U.S. and Canada, where it has a deal with life science product mover VWR (NASDAQ: VWR). StemBioSys also has deals in South Korea and Japan.

StemBioSys raised $3 million earlier this years in order to launch new products and expand its sales through distribution deals. In March, it licensed an experimental technology from University of Texas Health San Antonio that may help identify healthy young adult stem cells among large pools of other cells.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

