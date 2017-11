Immunomet Therapeutics Promotes Benjamin Cowen to CEO

Xconomy Texas —

Benjamin Cowen, chief operating officer of ImmunoMet Therapeutics, is taking on a new role as CEO of the Houston-based drug developer. Founder and former CEO Sung-Wuk Kim will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors. Before joining ImmunoMet, Cowen was vice president of corporate development at Milestone Pharmaceuticals. ImmunoMet’s lead drug candidate, IM156, is being evaluated for potential use treating various cancers. The compound is currently in a Phase 1 study.