Pfizer Veteran Bernard Fermini Joins Novoheart as Chief R&D Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Novoheart (TSXV: NVH) has appointed Bernard Fermini to serve as chief research and development officer of the Vancouver, BC, stem cell biotechnology company. Fermini most recently worked at Coyne Scientific, where he was vice president of safety and toxicology and chief scientific officer. His experience also includes 17 years at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), where he held various positions including co-chair of the company’s global safety pharmacology department. NovoHeart is developing a “human heart in a jar,” a human heart tissue prototype intended for applications in drug research.