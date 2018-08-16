EXOME

Sanofi’s Eckhard Leifke Named Omeros Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

August 16th, 2018

Xconomy Seattle — 

Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) has appointed Eckhard Leifke to serve as the Seattle drug company’s chief medical officer and vice president of clinical development. Leifke comes to Omeros from Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), where he was global project head/vice president of late-stage development in diabetes. His experience also includes posts at Bayer and Takeda Pharmaceutical. At Omeros, Liefke takes over responsibilities from J. Steven Whitaker, vice president of clinical development. Whitaker will now focus on clinical development of OMS721, an antibody drug in late-stage testing as a treatment for blood clotting in patients who have received hematopoietic stem cell transplants.

