Alder BioPharma Exec Litton Jumps to Alpine Immune Sciences

Frank Vinluan

August 7th, 2018

Xconomy Seattle — 

Mark Litton has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ: ALPN). Litton comes to the Seattle drug developer from Bothell, WA-based Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR), where he had been chief business officer and treasurer since its founding in 2004. Jay Venkatesan, who was Alpine’s president, will continue to serve as a director of the company and resume his role as a managing partner at Alpine BioVentures. Alpine, founded by former Dendreon CEO Mitch Gold, is developing protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders, among other diseases.

