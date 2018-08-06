EXOME

Nohla Names Noonberg Chief Medical Officer, Delaney Shifts to CSO

Frank Vinluan

August 6th, 2018

Xconomy Seattle — 

Nohla Therapeutics has hired Sarah Noonberg to serve as its chief medical officer. She takes the place of Nohla founder Colleen Delaney, who is now the Seattle biotech’s chief scientific officer. Noonberg most recently worked at Prothena Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRTA), where she was chief medical officer. Her experience also includes positions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Medivation. Nohla’s lead therapeutic candidate, dilanubicel, was developed to temporarily restore bone marrow function in cord blood transplant patients, as well as those receiving high-doses of chemotherapy. The experimental treatment is currently in Phase 2 studies.

