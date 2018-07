Xconomy Seattle —

Jason Fontenot has been appointed chief scientific officer of Seattle cell therapy developer Immusoft. Fontenot most recently worked at Seattle cancer immunotherapy company Juno Therapeutics, which was acquired by Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) earlier this year in a $9 billion deal. Immusoft is researching a way of reengineering the B cells of the body into treatments for diseases.

