What's Hot in Seattle Biotech: Here's the Agenda for the June 12 Event

Xconomy Seattle —

Seattle’s innovation economy has dual identities: the technology sector that develops the hardware and software that comprise our increasingly digital lives, and the biotechnology sector that is searching for new ways to treat disease. The convergence of those fields makes the Puget Sound region a hotbed of activity.

We will take a look at some of the ways that biotech and IT are coming together during What’s Hot in Seattle Biotech, our annual gathering of the region’s life sciences community. This year’s event will take place on June 12 at Cambia Grove.

Here are some highlights from the What’s Hot in Seattle Biotech agenda:

—Microsoft and Adaptive Biotechnologies kicked off 2018 by announcing a partnership to research how to use artificial intelligence to understand the immune system and treat disease. Desney Tan from Microsoft and Harlan Robins from Adaptive will talk about the reasons for the alliance and the long-term goals.

—The most complex computer in the world is the human brain. Leen Kawas of M3 Biotechnology, Jon Congleton of Impel NeuroPharma, and Amy Bernard from the Allen Institute for Brain Science will speak on a panel discussing new neuroscience treatments.

—Before Dan Wattendorf joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, his career included posts at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Air Force Medical Genetics Center, and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He’ll talk about how biotechnology is developing new healthcare solutions.

—As Seattle has changed, so too has the region’s startup ecosystem. Claudia Mitchell from Universal Cells, Eric Dobmeier of Silverback Therapeutics, and Ivan Liachko of Phase Genomics discuss the changes they’re seeing in the community.

—The ability to analyze and draw insight from vast amounts of data is changing how healthcare decisions are made. Nicholas Mark from KenSci and Lara Mangravite from Sage Bionetworks will speak about the advances they’re seeing in the field.

