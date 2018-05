Xconomy Seattle —

Roger Dansey has been appointed chief medical officer of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN). Dansey comes to Bothell, WA-based SeaGen from Merck (NYSE: MRK), where he was a senior vice president in oncology. Dansey succeeds Jonathan Drachman, who will continue working with SeaGen as a strategic advisor. SeaGen develops and sells cancer therapies based on its antibody-drug conjugate technology.

