Terry Myerson, a Microsoft executive who oversees its Windows and devices divisions, will leave the Seattle technology giant as part of a major corporate restructuring, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday in an e-mail to employees at the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Myerson thanked his colleagues and reflected on his time at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), where he first started working in 1997. Myerson mentions his “next chapter outside of Microsoft” in the post, but does not describe his plans in detail.

Nadella said in his e-mail that Microsoft has a “new organizational structure,” which includes two new engineering teams.

One team is focused on experiences and devices, and will seek to “instill a unifying product ethos” across the company’s myriad software and hardware products, he said. Rajesh Jha, who is currently executive vice president of Microsoft’s Office product group, will lead the experiences and devices team, according to Nadella’s e-mail.

The second team Microsoft is creating as part of the reorganization concentrates on artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies, he said. Executive vice president Scott Guthrie will head the new A.I. and cloud team, Nadella said.

Additionally, Microsoft has promoted Jason Zander to executive vice president, and he will oversee the company’s Azure cloud computing service. This group will also house the Microsoft employees who work with external chipmakers and other equipment manufacturers, Nadella said.

Harry Shum will continue to lead Microsoft’s third engineering team, which focuses on A.I. and research and was established in 2016, Nadella said.

“We can’t let any organizational boundaries get in the way of innovation for our customers,” he said in the e-mail.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

