Teva’s Aycardi Named Chief Medical Officer of Xenon Pharma

Xconomy Seattle —

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) announced that Ernesto Aycardi will become the company’s chief medical officer. Aycardi, a neurologist, comes to Burnaby, British Columbia-based Xenon from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA), where he was a vice president. His experience also includes positions at EMD Serono, Biogen Idec, and Merck (NYSE: MRK). Xenon is developing treatments for neurological disorders.