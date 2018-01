Genentech’s Cindy Elkins Joins Juno Tx as Chief Information Officer

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JUNO) has appointed Cindy Elkins to serve as chief information officer. Elkins comes to the Seattle cancer immunotherapy developer from Genentech, where she was vice president, IT, for the Americas. Before Genentech, Elkins worked at software and IT services firm Ariba.