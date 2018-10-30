Harpoon Therapeutics Adds Holger Wesche, Georgia Erbez to C-Suite

Xconomy San Francisco —

Harpoon Therapeutics has promoted Holger Wesche to chief scientific officer. Wesche had been senior vice president, research, of the South San Francisco, CA-based cancer immunotherapy developer. Harpoon also named Georgia Erbez its chief financial officer. Erbez was most recently chief business officer and CFO of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN). The executive moves follow Harpoon’s appointment of Natalie Sacks to the chief medical officer post earlier this month. Harpoon’s lead drug, HPN536, is being prepared for clinical testing as a treatment for solid tumors.