Former Gilead Exec Kitty Yale Named Akero Chief Development Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 19th, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Kitty Yale has been appointed chief development officer of Akero Therapeutics. She joins Akero from Gilead Sciences, where she was vice president of clinical operations. Akero emerged earlier this year with $65 million in financing and an experimental drug for the liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatisis (NASH) that was licensed from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). The company, which splits its operations between Cambridge, MA, and San Francisco, plans to start Phase 2 studies testing the NASH drug by mid-2019.

