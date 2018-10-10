Harpoon Therapeutics Appoints Natalie Sacks Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Natalie Sacks has joined Harpoon Therapeutics as chief medical officer. Sacks comes to South San Francisco, CA-based Harpoon from Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) where she was chief medical officer. Harpoon, which develops cancer immunotherapies, raised $45 million in Series B funding last year as it worked to advance its drug programs toward clinical trials. The company says it expects to file for FDA clearance “in the near future” to start human tests of HPN536, a potential treatment for solid tumors.