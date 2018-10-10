EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Harpoon Therapeutics Appoints Natalie Sacks Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 10th, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Natalie Sacks has joined Harpoon Therapeutics as chief medical officer. Sacks comes to South San Francisco, CA-based Harpoon from Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) where she was chief medical officer. Harpoon, which develops cancer immunotherapies, raised $45 million in Series B funding last year as it worked to advance its drug programs toward clinical trials. The company says it expects to file for FDA clearance “in the near future” to start human tests of HPN536, a potential treatment for solid tumors.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.