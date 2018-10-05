BioClin Chairman Scott Myers Adds CEO Role

Xconomy San Francisco —

Scott Myers, chairman of BioClin Therapeutics, has been appointed CEO of the San Leandro, CA, company. Myers has been chairman of BioClin since June. The company says Myers will continue in his role as chairman. Myers most recently served as CEO of Seattle-based Cascadian Therapeutics an oncology company that was acquired by Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) in March. In other moves, BioClin appointed Julie Eastland to serve as chief financial officer and chief business officer. Last year, BioClin raised $30 million in financing to continue clinical testing of B-701, an antibody drug being studied as a treatment for bladder cancer.