Second Genome Promotes Karim Dabbagh to President & CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Karim Dabbagh has been appointed president and CEO of microbiome drug developer Second Genome. Dabbagh is also joining the South San Francisco, CA, company’s board of directors. He succeeds Glenn Nedwin, who retired last month. Dabbagh has been Second Genome’s chief scientific officer since 2014. Before joining the company, Dabbagh was vice president and head of the immunoregulation department and external R&D innovation for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Second Genome initially tested its lead drug candidate, SGM-1019, as a potential treatment for Crohn’s disease. The company is now preparing the drug for Phase 2 studies in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.