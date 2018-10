Xconomy San Francisco —

Pratik Multani has been appointed chief medical officer of South San Francisco, CA-based ORIC Pharmaceuticals. Multani was most recently chief medical officer of Ignyta, a San Diego biotech that was acquired by Roche in a $1.7 billion deal last year. ORIC—which stands for “overcoming resistance in cancer”—develops drugs for cancers that have become resistant to earlier treatments. The company is preparing to bring lead drug candidate ORIC-101 into clinical trials as a treatment for solid tumors.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy