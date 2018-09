Genentech Executive Jason Ehrlich Joins Kodiak Sciences C-Suite

Xconomy San Francisco —

Kodiak Sciences, a Palo Alto, CA, eye drug developer, has appointed Jason Ehrlich to serve as chief medical officer and chief development officer. Ehrlich comes to Kodiak from Roche subsidiary, Genentech, where he was global head, clinical ophthalmology. Recently, Kodiak filed for an IPO to finance clinical trials testing its lead drug, KSI-301, in patients who have the “wet” form of age-related macular degeneration.