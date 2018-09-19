Aduro Biotech’s Chief Medical Officer Sacks to Resign in October

Xconomy San Francisco —

Natalie Sacks will resign from her position as chief medical officer of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) effective Oct. 1, the cancer immunotherapy developer announced Wednesday. Berkeley, CA-based Aduro gave no reason for the resignation, but said that Sacks will continue to advise the company through a consulting agreement. Sacks joined Aduro in 2016. Last year, the company wound down work on the drug CRS-207 after disappointing results in mesothelioma, ovarian, and gastric cancer studies. The company has since turned its focus to three other early-stage programs for a number of cancers.