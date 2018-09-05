EXOME

Tempest Therapeutics Names Ginna Laport Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

September 5th, 2018

Tempest Therapeutics has appointed Ginna Laport chief medical officer of the San Francisco company. Laport comes to Tempest from Burlingame, CA-based Corvus Pharmaceuticals, where she was vice president of clinical development. Prior to Corvus, Laport taught at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Tempest, which raised $70 million in Series B financing in March, is preparing to advance its lead cancer drug into clinical trials expected to start in 2019.

In other moves, Tempest promoted Alicia Levey to chief business officer. Levey was previously Tempest’s vice president of business development and strategy.

