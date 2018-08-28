Puls Technologies, whose on-demand technicians repair broken smartphones and install connected home devices, announced today it has raised $50 million to expand its reach as a unified source of device maintenance and consumer support.

San Francisco-based Puls, founded in 2015, offers to dispatch technicians quickly to a customer’s home or office to replace malfunctioning parts, mount a widescreen TV on the wall, or install smart home devices such as security systems, voice-activated assistants, and Internet-connected thermostats. To fix a broken screen on an iPhone, for example, a customer would pay $69, according to the Puls website.

The 24/7 service operates in more than 50 U.S. metropolitan areas, including San Francisco, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, WI, Charlotte, NC, and three locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Puls relies on a network of more than 2,500 freelance technicians.

The company foresees a significant growth opportunity as the number of connected household devices continues to increase. Puls estimates that the global average number of devices per household will reach 50 by 2020.

Temasek Holdings, an investment firm that manages the assets of the government of Singapore, led the Series C fundraising round. It was joined by Sequoia Capital, Red Dot Capital, Samsung NEXT, Viola Ventures, Hanaco Ventures, and Hamilton Lane. Puls has now raised a total of more than $90 million.

Bernadette Tansey is Xconomy's San Francisco Editor. You can reach her at btansey@xconomy.com. Follow @Tansey_Xconomy

