Allogene Therapeutics has appointed Susie Jun to serve as chief development officer. Jun comes to the cancer immunotherapy developer from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where she was vice president and head of development for the company’s Stemcentrx subsidiary. Her experience also includes posts at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). South San Francisco, CA-based Allogene raised $300 million in Series A financing in April to take over U.S. development of a Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) program pursuing an “off-the-shelf” cell therapy for cancer.