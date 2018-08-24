EXOME

AbbVie’s Susie Jun Joins Allogene as Chief Development Officer

August 24th, 2018

Allogene Therapeutics has appointed Susie Jun to serve as chief development officer. Jun comes to the cancer immunotherapy developer from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where she was vice president and head of development for the company’s Stemcentrx subsidiary. Her experience also includes posts at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). South San Francisco, CA-based Allogene raised $300 million in Series A financing in April to take over U.S. development of a Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) program pursuing an “off-the-shelf” cell therapy for cancer.

