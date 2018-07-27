Amgen Executives Sean Harper, Anthony Hooper Set to Retire

Xconomy San Francisco —

Sean Harper, executive vice president of research and development at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), is retiring in order to pursue work in the early-stage biotech community. The Thousand Oaks, CA, drug maker promoted David Reese, senior vice president of translational sciences and oncology, to Harper’s former role. Harper will stay with the company for an unspecified period of time to help Reese with the transition.

Amgen also announced that Anthony Hooper, executive vice president of global commercial operations, will retire. The company appointed former Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) executive Murdo Gordon to serve as Hooper’s successor. Gordon is set to leave his post as Bristol’s chief commercial officer on Aug. 3. Hooper will also remain with Amgen for a period of time to help Gordon with the transition.