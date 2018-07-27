Achaogen R&D Head Hillan, Two Other Execs to Depart in Restructuring

Xconomy San Francisco —

Kenneth Hillan, president of R&D for antibiotics developer Achaogen (NASDAQ: AKAO), is one of three executives leaving the company as part of a corporate restructuring that is reducing headcount by 28 percent. South San Francisco, CA-based Achaogen announced the changes in advance of the company’s launch of plazomicin, a treatment for complicated urinary tract infection.

Achaogen said Hillan will depart on Oct. 15, but remain on the board of directors. In the other moves, CFO Tobin Schilke will leave the company on Sept. 30 and Chief Scientific Officer Lee Swem will leave on Sept. 24. Zeryn Sarpangal, currently Achaogen’s chief of staff, will take over as CFO on Oct. 1. Liz Bhatt, who was the company’s chief business officer, has taken on a new role as chief operating officer.