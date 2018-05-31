Drug discovery startup Engine Biosciences has named Stephen Harrison chief scientific officer and senior vice president of the San Francisco company. Harrison most recently worked at Relypsa in Redwood City, CA, where he was chief scientific officer. His experience also includes positions at Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), KAI Pharmaceuticals, Chiron, and Thios. Engine Biosciences, which uses artificial intelligence to discover new drugs, raised $10 million in financing in January to continue to develop its technology.