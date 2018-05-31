EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Engine Bio Hires Stephen Harrison as Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 31st, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Drug discovery startup Engine Biosciences has named Stephen Harrison chief scientific officer and senior vice president of the San Francisco company. Harrison most recently worked at Relypsa in Redwood City, CA, where he was chief scientific officer. His experience also includes positions at Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), KAI Pharmaceuticals, Chiron, and Thios. Engine Biosciences, which uses artificial intelligence to discover new drugs, raised $10 million in financing in January to continue to develop its technology.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management